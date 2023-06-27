Jennifer Lawrence Vomited at the ‘No Hard Feelings’ Press Junket Because of That ‘Hot Ones’ Interview: I ‘Violently’ Threw Up

Jennifer Lawrence’s press tour for “No Hard Feelings” has included her frank thoughts on fighting naked and getting nervous around Method actors, but perhaps her rock-bottom moment in promoting the R-rated comedy came when she “violently” threw up after appearing on “Hot Ones.” The YouTube series has celebrities being interviewed while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings. Lawrence had a breakdown midway through her interview as the spice became too much and caused her to cry, drool and panic on camera. The “Hot Ones” interview has earned 6.6 million views on YouTube in just five days.

“I passionately threw up after. Violently,” Lawrence told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” while also revealing that her “Hot Ones” interview was filmed on location at the film’s press junket.

“I made it upstairs to my suite. My holding suite,” Lawrence said. “We shot at the Four Seasons downstairs [during the ‘No Hard Feelings’ press junket]. My stomach gave me, like, eight minutes to get upstairs and then she… She…[vomited].”

Lawrence’s “Hot Ones” interview took a turn for the worse when the Oscar winner ate a wing covered in Da Bomb Beyond Insanity Hot Sauce. She started crying while trying to suppress the heat with milk and ice water.

“Nothing helps! I’m drooling so much. Is my face okay?” Lawrence asked while panicking. “How do I look?… I feel like I’m gonna die. Have you ever had anybody act like this?”

Lawrence later remarked, “At the beginning, I was like, ‘Is this show real?’ And I don’t think that anymore.”

In “No Hard Feelings,” Lawrence plays a down-on-her-luck Uber driver who accepts an offer to seduce a 19 year old (Andrew Barth Feldman) in exchange for a Buick Regal. The teenager’s helicopter parents don’t want their son going off to college as a virgin. Feldman himself was a student at Harvard University when he was offered to join Lawrence in “No Hard Feelings.” She personally called him to offer him the role.

“I mean, when Andrew left his audition, the door closed and we all looked at each other and we were like, ‘That’s our — that’s Percy,'” Lawrence recently told Entertainment Tonight. “Then they were like, ‘There’s one complication. He’s supposed to go to Harvard.’ And we were like, ‘Is that a joke?’ He was fully the character, so I called him and said, ‘Andrew, I have really bad news you’re not gonna be able to finish your semester at Harvard.’ He’s gonna have to defer, or whatever college school words are.”

“No Hard Feelings” is now playing in theaters nationwide from Sony Pictures.