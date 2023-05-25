Jennifer Lawrence Asks ‘Doesn’t Anyone F— Anymore?’ in R-Rated Trailer for ‘No Hard Feelings’

An Uber driver without a car, Jennifer Lawrence finds herself financially stuck in a new trailer for the R-rated comedy “No Hard Feelings.” That is, until a wealthy couple offers her a Buick Regal if she agrees to “date” their awkward 19-year-old son before he goes off to college.

“You won’t even rent your house out, but now you’re gonna rent out your vag?” one of Lawrence’s friends asks upon learning about her arrangement, to which Lawrence responds: “You have a Road Runner tattoo covering your entire back, I don’t think you should tell anybody what to do with their body.”

In the trailer, Lawrence frantically circles a high school party in search of Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman), barging into bedrooms only to find teenagers sitting on their phones. “Doesn’t anyone fuck anymore?” she asks, stupefied.

Premiering June 23, the R-rated comedy from Sony Pictures Entertainment stars newcomer Feldman alongside Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Gene Stupnitsky directs “No Hard Feelings” from a script he wrote with John Phillips. In 2019, Stupnitsky made the raunchy “Good Boys,” a coming-of-age film produced by Seth Rogen and starring Jacob Tremblay, and co-wrote 2011’s “Bad Teacher” and 2009’s “Year One.”

Lawrence produces “No Hard Feelings” with Alex Saks, Naomi Odenkirk, Marc Provissiero and Justine Ciarrocchi. She most recently starred in Adam McCay’s Oscar-nominated doomsday comedy “Don’t Look Up,” opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Lila Neugebauer’s 2022 drama “Causeway” with Brian Tyree Henry.

Watch the trailer below.