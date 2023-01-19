Why Jennifer Coolidge Is Hesitant to Ask ‘White Lotus’ Creator Mike White for a Tanya Prequel Series

Jennifer Coolidge would love to play Tanya McQuoid again.

As fans of “The White Lotus” know, Tanya was killed off in Season 2 of Mike White’s award-winning series. However, Coolidge says she needs others to get White on board to bring her back in some way.

“For me, I think it looks like I’m a whiner or something,” Coolidge told me Wednesday at the premiere of her new action rom-com “Shotgun Wedding.”

I suggested that Tanya get her own origin story prequel series. “If you can get that going,” Coolidge said. “You’re going to run into [White], I know you are. Tell him.”

She wasn’t too happy when she learned about Tanya’s demise. “I said, ‘Do I really have to be killed?’” Coolidge recalled. “And [White] said, ‘Yes, it’s over, Jennifer.’”

Coolidge gladly reported that her gay fans have been approaching and singing the dance remix of her now iconic line, “These gays, they’re trying to murder me.”

“At a lot of these nighclubs, it’s the last song of the night,” Coolidge said.

Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Lopez and Jason Moore at the premiere of “Shotgun Wedding” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for Variety

“Shotgun Wedding” stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a couple whose tropical destination wedding is derailed when kidnappers take their guests hostage. Coolidge plays Duhamel’s mom. “Josh Duhamel is really a James Bond-type,” Coolidge gushed. “I think he will be asked to play James Bond eventually. He’s very smart and he’s very sexy and I think he and Jennifer have a lot of chemistry.”

The cast of the Jason Moore-directed movie also includes Lenny Kravitz, Sônia Braga, D’Arcy Carden and Cheech Marin.

“Shotgun Wedding” premieres on Amazon Prime Video Jan. 27.