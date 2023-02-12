Watch Jennifer Coolidge and Mike White’s Hilarious Super Bowl Spot for e.l.f. Cosmetics (EXCLUSIVE)

After conquering the awards circuit this year, Jennifer Coolidge is now taking on the Super Bowl.

The Emmy-winning star of HBO’s “The White Lotus” collaborated with show creator Mike White on a 30-second spot for e.l.f. Cosmetics, a TikTok obsession and Gen-Z beauty supplier. It will air during Sunday’s showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The brand’s “eyes.lips.face.sticky” campaign sees Coolidge discover the effectiveness of e.l.f.’s Power Grip Primer, a pre-makeup application known for grasping beauty products (and anything else poor Coolidge touches as she applies it). Watch the hilarious spot above.

The ad is the brand’s first ever to air during the Super Bowl, and as co-written by White and Shadow, e.l.f.’s longtime creative marketing and communications agency.

“I’ve always been passionate about vegan and cruelty free beauty. Years ago, I studied makeup artistry and that really shaped my relationship with beauty,” Coolidge told Variety about the campaign. “I adore e.l.f. Cosmetics’ accessible, incredible products. Power Grip Primer works beautifully and makes my skin sticky, glowy and dewy in the best way possible! I truly enjoyed this collaborative experience with e.l.f.”

E.l.f. chief marketing officer Kory Marchisotto added that “the genesis of this campaign is our community. Their love affair with Power Grip Primer propelled it to stardom making it both a viral sensation and the number one primer in America. Leaning into the virality and entertaining “sticky factor”, we coupled our stickiest star in beauty with the stickiest icon in culture, Jennifer Coolidge.”

Director Maggie Carey (“Barry,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) helmed the spot and collaborated with director Neal Brennan. Caviar produced, TheMill provided color and VFX, and The Den handled editorial. Marketing firm Timuiti handled paid media strategy.

“As the driving force behind the creative, production, casting, social strategy and media relations, we worked in lockstep with the brand at ‘e.l.f. speed’ to deliver a campaign in a mere three weeks,” said Shadow co-founder and chief visionary office Lisette Sand-Freedman. “From ideation to shoot in two weeks and post-production in just seven blurry days, we held our creative and storytelling standards to the highest mark, never sacrificing what we believed would deliver on comedy, character, cultural relevance and a story-line that brought the viral Power Grip Primer to life.”