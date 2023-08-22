Jennifer Aniston Says ‘I’m So Over Cancel Culture’: ‘I Don’t Put Everybody in the Harvey Weinstein Basket’

Jennifer Aniston is “so over cancel culture,” the “Morning Show” actor said in a new cover story for Wall Street Journal Magazine.

“I probably just got canceled by saying that,” Aniston continued. “I just don’t understand what it means.… Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

Aniston went on to say that while she was not personally harassed by Weinstein, she did not have pleasant experiences with the disgraced Hollywood producer. Weinstein is currently serving a 39-year prison sentence on four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

“He’s not a guy, you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey.’ Never. You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, OK, suck it up.’ I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer.”

Weinstein told WSJ Magazine that Aniston “never had any uncomfortable instances with me.”

Aniston is gearing up to star in Season 3 of Apple’s “The Morning Show,” which tracks the fallout of a broadcast morning news program after a male co-anchor is kicked off the show following allegations of sexual misconduct. The series explores various perspectives of the #MeToo movement that rocked Hollywood — and took down Weinstein.

Elsewhere in the profile, Aniston spoke about the gender dynamics surrounding her role as a producer at Plan B Entertainment, which she co-founded in 2001 with then-husband Brad Pitt, Brad Grey and Kristin Hahn.

“Talk about a male-female situation,” Aniston said of her and Hahn’s reception at the company. “It was a male-dominated sort of environment, and it was like, ‘Oh, aren’t you two cute?’”

In 2005, when Aniston and Pitt divorced, she exited the prodco, later founding her own banner, Echo Films.

“It was the only decision,” Aniston said of leaving Plan B. “And not in a negative way. It just was what was right at the time.”

Now, Aniston is an executive producer on “The Morning Show” via Echo Films. The series has received 11 Emmy nominations and one win for its first two seasons.