Jeff Shell Ousted at NBCUniversal for ‘Inappropriate Relationship’

Jeff Shell has been ousted as CEO of NBCUniversal following a misconduct investigation, which found an “inappropriate relationship” with a woman in the company.

Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, and Shell announced the news in a joint statement, saying they have mutually agreed that Shell will depart effective immediately following a third-party investigation into a complaint of inappropriate conduct.

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal,” Shell wrote in a memo to staff. “I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”

A successor to Shell has not been named. Shell’s senior team will now report directly to Mike Cavanagh, president of Comcast Corporation.

In a memo that sent shockwaves through the company, Comcast CEO Brian L. Roberts and Cavanagh wrote, “We are disappointed to share this news with you. We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other. You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace. When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here.”

They added, “Please know that NBCUniversal is performing extremely well operationally and financially, and we couldn’t be more enthusiastic about our position and prospects going forward. We are fortunate to have an experienced, world-class group of executives leading this incredible company.”

Shell assumed the role of CEO on Jan. 1, 2020, shortly before the pandemic upended almost every aspect of the company, as the successor to Steve Burke. He reported directly to Comcast’s CEO Brian Roberts and was responsible for overseeing everything from news and entertainment TV networks, to the film studio, theme parks and other divisions.

A Comcast veteran, Shell joined the company in 2004 to oversee cable channels from Fox Cable Networks Group. Shell previously spearheaded international operations out of London from 2011 to 2013 before segueing to serve as chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment.

More to come…