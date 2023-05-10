Jason Schwartzman, Carol Kane Starring in ‘Between the Temples,’ an ‘Anxious Comedy’ About a Cantor and His Student (EXCLUSIVE)

Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane are starring in “Between the Temples,” a new film from writer and director Nathan Silver that’s being described as “an anxious comedy.” It’s the story of a cantor who is locked in a crisis of faith and finds his world turned upside down when his grade school music teacher re-enters his life as his new adult Bat Mitzvah student.

The supporting cast for this humorous exercise in neurosis boasts Dolly De Leon, who was just nominated for her scene-stealing work in “Triangle of Sadness.” Other ensemble members include Screen Actors Guild award-winner Caroline Aaron (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), longtime funnyman Robert Smigel (SNL’s “TV Funhouse”), stage and screen actress Madeline Weinstein (“Beach Rats”) and indie film regular Matthew Shear (“Mistress America”).

Principal photography wrapped in Kingston, N.Y., on the film. CAA Media Finance is handling domestic sales.

“Between the Temples” was written by Silver and C. Mason Wells and marks their second collaboration together after 2017’s “Thirst Street.” It was shot by veteran director of photography Sean Price Williams, whose first feature as a director, “The Sweet East,” premieres next week in the Cannes Directors Fortnight section.

Kane is an Oscar-nominated, Golden Globe-nominated and two-time Emmy award-winning actor. Her film credits include “Annie Hall,” “The Princess Bride,” “Addams Family Values” and “Hester Street.” Some of her television credits include “Taxi” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” She recently starred alongside Al Pacino in “Hunters.”

Schwartzman is best known for his starring role in Wes Anderson’s “Rushmore.” He also collaborated with the director on “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “The Darjeeling Limited,” “Moonrise Kingdom” and the upcoming “Asteroid City,” which premieres at Cannes next week. His other notable film roles include “Marie Antoinette,” “I Heart Huckabees” and the TV shows “Bored to Death” and “Mozart in the Jungle.” He will also appear in Frances Ford Coppola’s upcoming “Megalopolis.”

Silver’s other credits include “The Great Pretender” and “Exit Elena.”

“Between the Temples” was produced and financed by Ley Line Entertainment, co-financiers and executive producers of the Oscar-winning film “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and the production company behind the Tony-nominated Broadway show “& Juliet.”

Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Nate Kamiya, Adam Kersh and Taylor Hess serve as producers. “Between the Temples” is a co-production with Fusion Entertainment, marking the company’s first feature film production. Co-producers for the film are Daniel April, Jessie Miller, Myriam Schroeter and C. Mason Wells. Emma Myers and Ani Schroeter serve as associate producers.

