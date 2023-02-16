‘I Want You Back’ Filmmakers Jason Orley and Isaac Aptaker Reteam With Amazon Studios for Untitled Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

Following their collaboration on “I Want You Back,” Amazon Studios is re-teaming with filmmakers Jason Orley and Isaac Aptaker on a yet-to-be-titled comedy.

Orley will direct the new project from a script by Aptaker, based on a story they wrote. While plot details are being kept under wraps for the film, Amazon Studios landed the project in a preemptive deal based on the success of “I Want You Back,” from Orley, Aptaker and producer Elizabeth Berger.

Aptaker and Berger will produce the new film via their The Walk-Up Company production banner, with the company’s head of development Adam Londy executive producing alongside Orley.

“I Want You Back” launched on Prime Video in February 2022 to rave reviews, with Variety’s film critic Courtney Howard describing the romantic comedy, starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate, as “eloquently executed.”

“Perhaps what’s most noteworthy is the feature’s sly, enlightened messaging that heartbreak allows for light to shine on the broken pieces,” Howard wrote in her review. “Its respectful, healthy approach to romance, positing that no relationship is ever a waste and there are no mistakes made on the search for true love, are relatively innovative concepts for the genre that are eloquently executed.”

The film also stars Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto, Clark Backo and Luke David Blumm, plus a memorable cameo from Orley’s frequent collaborator Pete Davidson.

“I Want You Back” marked Orley’s second feature, following “Big Time Adolescence,” which he wrote and directed. The project premiered in competition at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, before launching on Hulu in 2020. Most recently, Orley directed and is the co-executive producer of the highly-anticipated Peacock series “Bupkis.” The half-hour show, produced by Broadway Video, stars Davidson, Edie Falco and Joe Pesci and is described as “a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson’s real life.” Orley is also attached to direct “I Slept With Joey Ramone” for Netflix and STX, with Davidson starring as The Ramones frontman.

Aptaker is best-known as the creator of Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father” (which is currently airing its second season) and co-showrunner of NBC’s “This Is Us,” both with Berger. The duo also wrote the hit 2018 rom-com “Love, Simon,” which spawned their Hulu series “Love, Victor.” In 2022, Aptaker and Berger renewed their overall deal with 20th Television, inking a new three-year pact with their home studio.

Orley is represented by UTA, Rise Management and Hansen Jacobson. Aptaker is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Adam Kaller at Hansen Jacobson.