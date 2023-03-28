Jason Momoa: ‘I Absolutely Think Aquaman Will Be Involved’ in the New DC Universe’s Future

Jason Momoa is quite confident that “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will not be his final outing as the eponymous superhero in the DC Universe. With James Gunn and Peter Safran now in charge of DC Studios and spearheading an overhauled DC Universe, many comic book movie fans are wondering if Momoa’s Aquaman will continue. Henry Cavill is being replaced as the Man of Steel (the Gunn-directed “Superman: Legacy” will focus on a younger version of the hero), while Gal Gadot’s future as Wonder Woman is in doubt (Patty Jenkins exited “Wonder Woman 3” over creative differences). Aquaman was not included in the first round of new DC Universe titles that Gunn and Safran revealed in January.

“I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU,” Momoa recently told Total Film magazine. “It’s on, bro – there’s no one bigger than Aquaman! But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It’s fun. I really enjoy doing comedy. There’s some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson. I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It’s like we’re brothers. There’s a lot of cool stuff happening in this one.”

Momoa confirmed to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival that he met with Gunn and Safran soon after they took over DC Studios late last year. Rumors have circulated that Momoa might be ditching Aquaman and playing a different superhero, Lobo, in the new DC Universe. Momoa would not confirm anything, but he did tease “there might be other characters” coming from him down the line at DC.

“The beautiful thing [about ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’] is me and my partner wrote the first treatment for it and it was about a 55-page treatment, and a lot of it has to deal with me talking to the U.N. about what’s happening with the melting ice caps,” Momoa said. “There’s no far off galaxy coming to destroy us or aliens from another place. It’s us ruining our planet. We need to get it together and save our home.”

Momoa concluded, “I’ll always be Aquaman. Ain’t anyone coming in there and taking shit. There might be some other characters, too. I can play other things, too. I can be funny and savage and charming.”

Based on Momoa’s new comments to Total Film magazine, it appears the actor has every intention of playing Aquaman even if a new superhero character pops up. “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is set to open in theaters Dec. 25 from Warner Bros.