Jason Clarke, Scott Eastwood, Chaske Spencer Starring in ‘Wind River’ Sequel

Jason Clarke, Scott Eastwood and Chaske Spencer will star in the sequel to “Wind River.” Entitled “Wind River: The Next Chapter,” the film will be directed by Emmy nominee and BAFTA award winner Kari Skogland. Patrick Massett and John Zinman have penned the screenplay. As previously announced, Martin Sensmeier will star and reprise his role as Chip Hanson. The original film also starred Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, neither of whom has been attached.

According to the official description, the sequel involves the investigation into a series of ritualistic murders on the Wind River reservation. To solve the case, the FBI enlists Chip Hanson, a newly minted tracker for the U.S. Fish & Game, who becomes embroiled in a desperate and dangerous fight between the authorities, a vigilante, and the reservation. Production is currently underway in Calgary.

Castle Rock Entertainment, which relaunched its film division in October 2021 with a $175 million film fund, is backing the project. It’s also making a sequel to “This is Spinal Tap,” as well as a revival of the British comedy series “Fawlty Towers” starring John Cleese and daughter Camilla Cleese.

Clarke most recently starred in HBO’s “Catherine the Great” opposite Helen Mirren and as basketball great Jerry West on “Winning Time.” He will next appear in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.” Other credits include “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Mudbound” and “First Man.”

Eastwood was last seen in Amazon’s romantic-comedy, “I Want You Back,” alongside Gina Rodriguez. He also starred “The Outpost” and will appear in the next installment of “The Fast and The Furious” franchise.

Spencer most recently starred opposite Emily Blunt in Amazon Prime Video’s Western mini-series “The English.” His previous credits include “Wild Indian,” Netflix’s Marvel “Jessica Jones” series, and “Sneaky Pete.” He’ll next be seen in the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series “Echo.”