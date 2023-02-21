Jansen Panettiere, Actor in ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Ice Age: The Meltdown,’ Dies at 28

Jansen Panettiere, who appeared in “The Walking Dead” and “Ice Age: The Meltdown” and was the brother of actor Hayden Panettiere, died Sunday in New York City. He was 28.

Hayden’s rep Kacey Kitchen confirmed the death to CNN.

Panettiere is remembered for his work in “The Walking Dead.” “The Walking Dead” producers at Valhalla Entertainment celebrated the star on Twitter. “You might remember Jansen as ‘Casper’ in ‘The Calm Before’ in Season 9 of #TheWalkingDead. He will be deeply missed. The whole #TWDFamily is thinking about the Panettiere family right now.”

Panettiere’s credits also include “The Last Day of Summer,” “Even Stevens,” “The X’s,” “The Forger,” “The Martial Arts Kid,” “Summer Forever” and “Love and Love Not.” Panettiere also starred with his sister in “Tiger Cruise” in 2004. His early credits include voice acting work in “Midori’s Nintendoland Bakery,” “Grand Central Bennetts,” and “Blue’s Clues.”

The actor also worked on “Aaah! Roach!,” which is in post-production. He was slated to work on “American Game,” which is in production, “Horse,” which is in pre-production and “Justice Angel,” which is in development.

Actor Alyson Stoner (“Step Up,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Camp Rock”) shared a tribute to the star on Instagram. “Love you. I hope you are at peace. // Hayden, love you. I’m so sorry for your incomparable loss. Thinking of your family and community. // Keep checkin in on each other,” Stoner said in the caption.

Panettiere was born Sept. 25, 1994, in Palisades, N.Y.

The actor is survived by his sister and his parents Lesley Vogel and Alan “Skip” Panettiere.