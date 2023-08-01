Janet Yang Re-Elected as Film Academy President

Janet Yang has been re-elected as president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Her second-term re-election was made by the Academy’s board of governors who additionally elected a number of officer positions for 2023-2024.

Yang is an Emmy-winning producer with credits on projects including “The Joy Luck Club,” “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” “Zero Effect,” “High Crimes,” “Dark Matter,” “Shanghai Calling” and “Over the Moon.” She climbed to her success in Hollywood after working under Steven Spielberg and Kathleen Kennedy who helped show her the ropes at Amblin.

“I’ve felt like an outsider many times throughout my life,” Yang said this year at the Oscars. “It’s wonderful to have a sense of belonging, and terrible not to … If I can help open the door for other women and people of color, I’m thrilled.

Since 2002, she has been a member of the Academy’s producer branch and for the last five years, has served as Governor-At-Large.

“I am thrilled to welcome this year’s board officers,” said Bill Kramer, Academy CEO. “Under Janet’s esteemed leadership, these dedicated governors will guide the Academy’s ongoing efforts to elevate the work of our global membership and film community, highlight our industry’s rich history, foster meaningful dialogue, and continue to build equity and inclusion in every aspect of our organization.”

In additional to Yang, film producer Bonnie Arnold was elected vice president alongside special effects makeup artist Howard Berger and others. See below for the full list of elected officers for 2023 and 2024.

Janet Yang, president

Bonnie Arnold, vice president (chair, Membership Committee)

Howard Berger, vice president (chair, Museum Committee)

Brooke Breton, vice president (chair, Education and Outreach Committee)

Tom Duffield, vice president/treasurer (chair, Finance Committee)

DeVon Franklin, vice president (chair, Equity and Inclusion Committee)

Lynette Howell Taylor, vice president (chair, Awards Committee)

Howard A. Rodman, vice president/secretary (chair, Governance Committee)

Kim Taylor-Coleman, vice president (chair, History and Preservation Committee)