Jane Birkin, British-French Actor and Singer, Dies at 76

Jane Birkin, the beloved British-French actor and singer who spent most of her life in France and is known for a tumultuous relationship with French singer-songwriter Charles Gainsbourg, died on Sunday (July 16) at her home in Paris, according to Le Parisien newspaper. She was 76.

No cause of death has yet been confirmed.

Birkin was best known internationally for her steamy 1969 duet “Je t’aime… moi non plus” which she sang with Gainsbourg, one year after meeting him on the shoot of Pierre Grimblat, “Slogan.” Although she hadn’t broken through at the time, she had a small but memorable part in Michelangelo Antonioni’s sultry 1966 film “Blow Up.”

Together, Birkin and Gainsbourg had a daughter, the actor and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg (“Melancholia,” “Nymphomaniac”). After splitting in 1980, the pair remained close and pursued their artistic collaboration. Birkin was creatively involved in three albums by Gainsbourg, Baby Alone in Babylone in 1983, Lost Song in 1987 and Amours des feintes in 1990. Birkin also released several solo albums, including Di Doo Dah in 1973, Ex fan des sixties in 1978 and Lolita Go Home in 1975.

Birkin had two other daughters, the musician Lou Doillon with French director Jacques Doillon, and Kate Barry, the late photographer, whom she had with her first husband, James Bond composer John Barry.

Arriving in France during the 1960s, Birkin became a fashion icon in the 1970s importing an effortlessly chic style from ‘Swinging London.’ She even inspired the French luxury brand Hermes to create the Birkin bag.

One of her best-known film credits is Jacques Deray’s “La Piscine” (“The Swimming Pool”) in which she starred opposite Alain Delon and Romy Schneider. She earned three nominations at the Cesar Awards, including for “La Pirate,” directed by Jacques Doillon. She made her directorial debut with “Boxes” which played at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007.

Birkin was portrayed by her daughter Charlotte in the documentary feature “Jane by Charlotte” in 2021. The critically acclaimed intimate documentary played at Cannes and was nominated for a Cesar Award.

Birkin, who was beloved for her optimism and unassuming charm, suffered a stroke in 2021 and had recently broken her shoulder-blade which led her to cancel several concerts in March. Earlier this year, Birkin took part in the televised charity concert organized by “Les enfoirés.” Just three months ago, in May, Birkin canceled a new rounds of concerts that were set at the Olympia and La Cigale theaters in Paris and released a statement saying that while she had “always been a great optimist,” she realized that she “needed a bit more time to be able to be on stage.