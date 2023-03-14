Jamie Lee Curtis Gives Her Oscar Statue They/Them Pronouns: ‘I’m in Support of My Daughter Ruby’

Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar for best supporting actress thanks to her role in “Everywhere Everything All at Once,” and she’s referring to her brand new golden statuette using they/them pronouns. Curtis appeared on “Today” following her Oscars victory and was asked by anchor Savannah Guthrie if “she named her,” referring to the Oscars statue.

“I’m in support of my daughter Ruby. I’m having them be a they/them,” a teary-eyed Curtis responded. “I’m going to just call them ‘them.’ They/them, and they are doing great, they’re settling in, and I just, in my life, I never saw it in a million years that I’d have this couple days, and I’m very moved by the whole thing.”

Curtis’ daughter, Ruby, came out as transgender to their family in 2020. The Oscar winner opened up to People magazine a year later about supporting Ruby and adapting to using they/them pronouns.

“It’s speaking a new language,” Curtis said. “It’s learning new terminology and words. I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes…You slow your speech down a little. You become a little more mindful about what you’re saying. How you’re saying it. You still mess up, I’ve messed up today twice. We’re human.”

Curtis added, “But if one person reads this, sees a picture of Ruby and me and says, ‘I feel free to say this is who I am,’ then it’s worth it.”

Backstage at the Oscars following her win, Curtis called for more gender parity among the Oscar branches so that more inclusive nominations are possible moving forward.

“The bigger question is how do you include everyone when there are binary choices, which is very difficult, and as the mother of a trans daughter, I completely understand that,” Curtis said. “And yet to de-gender the categories, I’m concerned that will diminish the opportunities for more women, which is something I’ve been working hard to promote. The most important thing is inclusivity and more women…basically just more fucking women anywhere, anytime, all at once.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” swept the Oscars with seven wins, including best picture. Curtis’ co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan won the Oscars for best actress and supporting actor, respectively.