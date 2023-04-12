Jamie Foxx Hospitalized in Atlanta Following ‘Medical Complication’

Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized in Atlanta following a “medical complication” his family revealed late Wednesday evening.

“We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Fox, posted in a statement on Instagram. “Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

The nature of the medical complication was not disclosed. TMZ reported it happened on Tuesday morning local time, which is when Foxx was first “taken to the hospital.”

Foxx was in Atlanta filming a new Netflix comedy movie with Cameron Diaz, “Back in Action.” Directed by “Horrible Bosses” helmer Seth Gordon, it also stars Glenn Close, “Fleabag” priest Andrew Scott and comedian Jamie Demetriou. Diaz came “out of retirement” for the project, her first in almost a decade.

Although Gordon has been reticent to disclose the film’s plot, images leaked from the Atlanta set earlier this week showed Foxx, Diaz and Close in a field cheering on a girls soccer team. Foxx wore what looked like a coach’s jacket with “Dragons” emblazoned on it and a whistle around his neck.

Last month the film wrapped production in the U.K. where among the stunts onlookers saw an explosion shot on the River Thames.