Jamie Foxx Tears Up Thanking His Family in First Video to Fans Discussing Hospitalization: ‘I Just Didn’t Want You to See Me Like That’

Jamie Foxx has shared a statement with fans, providing his first comments on his April hospitalization following a sudden medical complication. Details on the actor’s condition had been scarce through weeks since, but Foxx vows that he’s “coming back and able to work” in the new video.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to everybody that’s prayed, man, and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” Foxx states in the video, posted to his Instagram on Friday evening. “I know a lot of people were waiting, wanting to hear updates. But, to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man. You know, I want you to see me laughing and having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through. And to be honest with you, my sister, Deidra Dixon, and my daughter, Corinne Marie, saved my life. So to them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video.”

Foxx was admitted to an Atlanta hospital in April after facing a “medical complication,” halting production on his Netflix film “Back in Action,” in which he will star alongside Cameron Diaz. Although Foxx did not provide further details on his recovery, he extended gratitude toward his family and close ones for “protecting him” and keeping his situation “airtight.”

“By being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand. People say what I got. Some people said I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working. The eyes are working just fine,” Foxx continues, crossing his pupils and putting on a big grin. “But I went to hell and back. And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back and I’m able to work. So I want to thank the people who let me work. I just want to say that I love everybody and I love all the love that I got. Man, you know, I know they talk about people crying on videos — you could do take two — but I’m not going to do a take two. This is what it is. And if you see me out from now on and every once in a while I just burst into tears it’s because it’s been tough, man. I was sick, man. But now I’ve got my legs underneath, so you’re going to see me out.”

Foxx also released a personal statement in May, expressing appreciation for the support and concerns from fans. He was spotted on a boat earlier this month, marking the first footage of the actor that emerged since his hospitalization.

The actor’s new video concludes with him leaving a nod at his new film, “They Cloned Tyrone,” which debuted on Netflix on Friday. The sci-fi conspiracy comedy stars Foxx alongside John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. Foxx also produced the film, which has garnered favorable reviews.

“Somebody was talking about how I’m cloned. Well, check this out,” Foxx said, pretending to lift a mask from his neck. “Just kidding — not cloned, man. But I’m here on earth because of some great people. I’m here on earth because of God, man. So I love all y’all. I just wanted to jump on here and let you know that I’m on my way back. And love.”