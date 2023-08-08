Jamie Dornan Admits He Was ‘Quite Jealous’ of Robert Pattinson’s Success Early On: ‘He Was Going Places and We Weren’t’

Jamie Dornan admitted in a new “Wired” video interview (via Insider) that he was “quite jealous” of Robert Pattinson during the early days of their career. Dornan, Pattinson and fellow stars such as Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield all came up together as aspiring young actors in England. Pattinson’s career skyrocketed way ahead of his peers when he was cast as Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” franchise.

“I’ve known Rob forever,” Dornan said. “He’s a really good friend. I love him. I think he’s one of the most investing, exciting actors around. I probably at one point was quite jealous early on. We were all friends back in London and Rob was going places and we weren’t. I think he’s the nicest guy in the world.”

Dornan told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022 that Pattinson’s “Twilight” success drove a minor wedge between him and his fellow U.K. class of actors.

“I think with Rob it’s always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, ‘Does he really fit in with us?’ Because we were not working and he’s working all the time,” Dornan said. “He did ‘Twilight’ and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us.”

The first “Twilight” movie opened in 2008 and instantly made Pattinson a global heartthrob. The franchise spanned five movies, grossed $3.3 billion worldwide and ran through 2012. It wasn’t until 2015 that Dornan himself experienced global stardom with the release of “Fifty Shades of Grey.” The film and its two sequels grossed $1.3 billion worldwide.

Next up for Dornan is a starring role opposite Gal Gadot in Netflix’s “Heart of Stone,” streaming Aug. 11. Watch his full “Wired” video interview below.