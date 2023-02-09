James Gunn Says Zack Snyder ‘Supports’ New DC Universe, Responds to Fans Urging Netflix to Buy SnyderVerse: It ‘Hasn’t Expressed Interest’

James Gunn revealed on Twitter that he has spoken with Zack Snyder about the new DC Universe. Gunn, along with Peter Safran, is the head of DC Studios and is rebooting the DC Universe with a new slate of films and television series. Snyder was the architect of the previous DC Universe, commonly referred to as the SnyderVerse, which launched with “Man of Steel” and included films such as “Wonder Woman,” “Justice League,” “Aquaman” and more.

Snyder’s DC tenure became contentious after he left his “Justice League” movie during post-production because of a family tragedy and Warner Bros. hired Joss Whedon to overhaul the film and its darker tone. Snyder now has a home at Netflix, where he’s already debuted “Army of the Dead” and has his two-part “Rebel Moon” tentpole in the works. Some Snyder fans have been using Twitter to urge Warner Bros. to sell the SnyderVerse to Netflix so that the director can continue on with his comic book universe.

“I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever,” Gunn responded to one fan calling for a SnyderVerse sale. “1) Netflix hasn’t expressed any such interest (although we’ve discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn’t expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he’s doing (and, yes, we too have talked).”

“He contacted me to express his support about my choices,” Gunn added of Snyder. “He’s a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he’s doing now.”

Gunn and Safran’s overhauled DC Universe will officially kick off with a new Superman movie, “Superman: Legacy.” Gunn is writing the film, which will center on a younger version of the superhero than the one Henry Cavill played in Snyder’s movies. The new DC Universe also includes a Batman and Robin movie, “The Brave and the Bold,” and “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,” plus television shows centered on Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller (a carry over from the SnyderVerse) and the Green Lantern.

“We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY and in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives,” Gunn previously wrote on Twitter about overhauling the universe.

See the full slate of the DC Universe here. “Superman: Legacy” kicks things off on July 11, 2025.

