James Flynn, Irish Producer on ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ Dies at 57

James Flynn, an experienced Irish producer and executive, who recently co-produced Oscar favorite “The Banshees of Inisherin,” has died age 57.



He died on Feb 11 of an undisclosed illness, Irish media reported.



Early in his career, Flynn was appointed as head of development at John Boorman’s Merlin Films International.



Later he co-founded Metropolitan Film Productions Limited with wife Juanita Wilson in 1997, before establishing Octagon Films in 2002, developing and producing films for the international market.



Between 1993 and 1997, he served as the business manager and then deputy CEO of the Irish Film Board (now Screen Ireland).



Flynn’s various credits include Alan Parker’s “Angela’s Ashes,” “Veronica Guerin,” Wilson’s Oscar-nominated “The Door” and ground-breaking animation “The Secret of Kells.”



“All of us in Metropolitan Films are deeply saddened by the passing of our esteemed founder, colleague, and great friend, James Flynn, who departed peacefully on Saturday morning with his wife Juanita Wilson and children Alex and Anna by his side,” Metropolitan Films said in a statement.



“No, words can adequately describe the immense contribution James has made to the Irish film and television industry over three decades on both a national and international level. He willingly and generously gave his advice and guidance to all who sought his counsel, from young emerging filmmakers to established Irish and international industry practitioners”.

“The Director’s Guild is deeply saddened by the passing of producer James Flynn, a huge loss to the industry and our thoughts are with his family,” said the Screen Directors Guild of Ireland on Twitter.