Jake Paul Making Feature Film Debut in Combat Sports Drama From Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street (EXCLUSIVE)

Jake Paul, pugilist, notorious internet personality and digital entrepreneur, is making his first foray into feature film.

Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street have partnered with Paul on the picture, which finds him starring as a small-town youth rising to international fame through combat sports. It’s a world Paul knows well, having leveraged his digital media fame to enter the world of professional boxing and to co-found Most Valuable Promotions, a boxing promotion company.

“Jake continues to make an indelible imprint on today’s youth with his exuberance and business savvy. He is the blueprint of the new breed of entrepreneur, using social media as a platform to bring his brand to global audiences,” says producer David Zelon. “Like many other superstar content creators, Jake cracked the code to attract an audience that generates hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue while also delivering his story in a way that connects directly with audiences of all ages.”

Paul says the movie is “just the beginning of an exciting new chapter in my career.”

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street on my first feature film project,” said Paul. “Both companies have proven track records of producing high-quality content that resonates with audiences, and I couldn’t be more excited to work with such talented and experienced teams. As someone who has always believed in pushing boundaries and taking risks, I can’t wait to bring this unique story and my brand to the big screen.”

“Jake Paul is a dynamic and multi-talented superstar who has captured the attention of millions with his larger-than-life personality, unapologetic approach to life, and relentless pursuit of success,” said executive producer Nakisa Bidarian. “Whether he’s making waves in the boxing ring, taking the world by storm with his viral content, or pushing the boundaries of what’s possible as an entrepreneur, Jake is a true force to be reckoned with. With his fearless attitude and unwavering determination, he is a trailblazer for a new generation, inspiring others to dream big and never give up on their ambitions.”

The movie will be produced by Mandalay’s Zelon and Wonder Street’s Craig Baumgarten. Paul will serve as an executive producer alongside Bidarian.

Mandalay Pictures is a division of Mandalay Entertainment. Recently released films from the company include “Air,” starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon; and “Big George Foreman,” starring Forest Whitaker.

Paul has a large following on YouTube of more than 20 million subscribers, and he has amassed over 70 million followers across digital platforms. In traditional entertainment, his first prominent role was on Disney Channel series “Bizaardvark.” But Paul has been quite controversial. In 2020, for instance, Paul was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly after he was arrested by police amid a crowd of looters at an Arizona mall, and this year he was among several celebrities charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission with promoting cryptocurrencies without disclosing that he had been paid to do so. The charges in Arizona were eventually dropped and he settled the SEC matter (Paul did not admit to or deny the charges).