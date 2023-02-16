Jake Bongiovi Joins Tom Everett Scott in Hair Band Comedy ‘Rockbottom’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jake Bongiovi, budding actor and son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, is one of three young stars who have joined the cast of the comedy “Rockbottom,” Variety can report exclusively.

Bongiovi, a considerable social media presence and native to the music space, will join McKaley Miller (“Ma”) and Teala Dunn (“Crush”) in the feature project from writer-director and SFX makeup guru Todd Tucker (“The Terror of Hallow’s Eve”). The actors will orbit lead Tom Everett Scott (“That Thing You Do,” “13 Reasons Why”).

Tucker’s scripit, co-written with Greg Zekowski, follows 1980s hair metal band CougarSnake, whose career ended just as it was starting due to clashes over the direction of the group. In the present day, a mention of the band in an interview by Billboard-charting, Gen-Z music star Bryce Cooper (Brandon Butler), whose absentee father introduced him to CougarSnake as a child, creates a frenzy to find the members of the group and reunite them as opening act for Cooper’s forthcoming charity concert. Scott stars as Jesse, the bass player for CougarSnake, who has not-so comfortably settled into single fatherhood. Unsure whether he wants to relive his faded rockstar dreams, his daughter Alex (Miller) and her best friend Kat (Dunn) join forces to change his mind and get the band back together. Bongiovi will play Justin, the potential new lead singer, who must overcome stage fright to lead the band back to glory.

Noam Dromi, Greg Zekowski, Kathy Macias and Ronald L. Halvas are producing through Halvas and Tucker’s Illusion Industries banner. Scott is repped by Gersh and John Carrabino Management. Bongiovi is with WME and Untitled Entertainment. Miller is repped by Gersh and Impression Entertainment, and Dunn by A3 Artists Agency and Vision Entertainment.

Bongiovi will next appear in “Sweethearts,” a holiday comedy from Picturestart starring Kiernan Shipka.