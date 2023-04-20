‘Jagged Mind’: First Look at Hulu-Bound Horror (EXCLUSIVE)

The horror film “Jagged Mind,” starring Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Shannon Woodward, from 20th Digital Studio and Hulu Originals will world premiere at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach.

The festival runs June 14 to June 18. The film will debut exclusively on Hulu on June 15 and on Disney+ (via Star) internationally at a later date.

Directed by Kelley Kali (“I’m Fine (Thanks for Asking)”), “Jagged Mind” is about a woman plagued by blackouts and strange visions that lead her to discover she’s stuck in a series of time loops, possibly related to her mysterious new girlfriend. Richardson-Sellers (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “The Originals”) stars as “Billie,” alongside Woodward (“Westworld,” “Raising Hope”) as her girlfriend “Alex”.

Kali was tapped to direct this feature based off the short film “First Date,” which was included in the first season of 20th Digital Studio’s “Bite Size Halloween.” The feature, now titled “Jagged Mind,” is written by Allyson Morgan (“Sitting”). “Jagged Mind” is part of the studio’s existing slate of horror features for Hulu, including “Grimcutty,” “Matriarch,” “Clock,” and the upcoming “Appendage” and “The Mill.”

“Jagged Mind” was developed by 20th Digital Studio with David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle as executive producers. Production services were carried out by the film’s producer Daniela Ruiz through her company, Palabra Productions. Kelley Kali and Congyu E also serve as producers.

Kali is represented by Greg Pedicin (Gersh) and Nina Shaw & Tom Greenberg at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang. Richardson-Sellers is represented by Daisy Wu & Nick Collins (Gersh), Lena Roklin (Luber Roklin Entertainment) and James S. Adams & Scott Winston at Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Woodward is represented by Jo Yao, Larry Salz, Lucas Barnes & Michael Jelline (UTA) and Alissa Vradenburg (Untitled Entertainment).

