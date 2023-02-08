Jack Nicholson and John Belushi Feud in New Project From Filmmakers Behind Viral Robin Williams Short

The Lewis Brothers, filmmakers behind digital comedy shorts and a 2021 viral sensation about the late Robin Williams, are heading back to vintage Hollywood for their next project.

Jake and Sam Lewis will release “The Cowboy & The Samurai,” a proof-of-concept about the tumultuous relationship between show business bad boys Jack Nicholson and John Belushi. Variety has an exclusive first clip from the project above.

Based on a “kind of” true story, the film is set in 1978 as the famous men meet their match when “Nicholson casts Belushi for his feature directorial debut, a Western called ‘Goin South,’ against the advice of his producers,” a synopsis read. Jamie Costa, of the forthcoming indie “Bring Him to Me,” plays Nicholson opposite Sandy Danton’s Belushi.

“We remained truthful to the overall vibe of who these icons are but it’s more of a fantasy. It really has one foot off the ground,” Jake Lewis said.

The aforementioned Williams short, “Robin,” also involves Belushi and starred Costa as the late comedy icon behind “Mork & Mindy” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.” Costa stars in a scene imagining that Williams has just been informed of Belushi’s fatal overdose in 1982, while in his dressing room with sitcom costar Pam Dawber. The clip made international headlines for Costa’s uncanny resemblance to Williams.

“I think our success comes from the fact that we don’t feel the need to hit every bullet point in that person’s life. We think it’s more effective to capture a person’s true character by exploring one specific, lesser-known moment and magnifying it,” Jake Lewis added.

The pair first gained prominence through their eponymous YouTube channel. Jake currently performs in Los Angeles as a stand-up. Sam studied screenwriting at the Savannah College of Art and Design, and worked for studios including Warner Bros. and Paramount before pivoting full-time to producing with his brother. They will self-release “The Cowboy & The Samurai” at a future date.