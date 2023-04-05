Jack Black Confirms ‘School of Rock’ Cast Will Reunite for 20th Anniversary: ‘All Those Kids… Now They’re 30 Years Old’

Jack Black confirmed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that he’s planning to reunite with his younger “School of Rock” co-stars later this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the comedy’s release. Various cast members have reunited over the years, but it sounds like Black is plotting an epic reunion to celebrate 20 years of “School of Rock.”

“All those kids — dig this — they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30,” Black said. “We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from ‘School of Rock.'”

Black added that he will “100 percent” use social media to upload photos and videos from the upcoming reunion. “School Rock,” directed by Richard Linklater and written by “The White Lotus” creator Mike White, starred Black as Dewey Finn, a down-on-his-luck guitarist who puts together a makeshift band of kid musicians while substitute teaching at a prep school. White, Sarah Silverman and Joan Cusack also starred in the film, while the child actors included Miranda Cosgrove.

In an interview last April, Black told Entertainment Tonight that “School of Rock” remained the high point of his career. “My best memories are just that group of kids, and how funny and great they were,” he said at the time. “It’s definitely the highlight of my career, I can say that. Honestly.” The movie spawned a Broadway musical of the same name and a Nickelodeon series.

“School of Rock” might be the highlight of Black’s career, but it turns out it’s not the film he is most proud of.

“In a weird way, it might be ‘Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny,’ because that’s the only movie that I wrote,” Black recently told People magazine. “So, that one is actually my real baby. Maybe it’s not the best, but it is my proudest.”