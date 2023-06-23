Invention Studios Adds Divya D’Souza as Senior VP of Development and Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran film producer Divya D’Souza has joined Invention Studios as senior VP of development and production.

D’Souza will report to Invention CEO Nicholas Weinstock and oversee the company’s slate of TV series and features. She joins the company after seven years as an executive at Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone’s On the Day Productions. There, she served as a producer on projects including “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents,” “Betrayal & Greed,” “Thunder Force,” “God’s Favorite Idiot,” “Little Big Shots,” “Superintelligence,” “Happytime Murders,” “Nobodies” and “Life of the Party.”

“Divya is a kind and creative superstar of an executive,” stated Weinstock, announcing D’Souza’s hiring. “I’m thrilled to have her big brain and big heart onboard as we welcome all kinds of writers, directors, and actors and help them to do the coolest things they possibly can.”

In 2022, Invention Studios signed a first-look deal with Fremantle to expedite its development and production of TV, new media and podcast projects across the U.S. and international markets. Since then, the independent production company has begun developing films and series in Italy, France, Israel, Lebanon, South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya. Their latest film “Thelma” — starring June Squibb, Fred Hechinger, Richard Roundtree, Parker Posey, Clark Gregg and Malcolm McDowell — is in post-production.

Invention was founded by Weinstock to serve as an independent production company whose mission includes spotlighting “bold and original storytelling and enabling writers and filmmakers around the world.” The company currently produces movies and series in association with Fremantle, Paramount, CBS, Gaumont in Italy, FilmOne in Nigeria and SBS in Australia.

CAA represents Invention Studios.