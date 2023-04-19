‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Trailer: Fifth Movie Brings Back Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins and Lots of Demons

It looks like some demons are harder to get rid of than others.

The first official trailer for the fifth installment of the mainstay horror franchise “Insidious” reveals a new demonic side of the jinxed Lambert family.

“Insidious: The Red Door” picks up 10 years after “Insidious: Chapter 2,” showcasing some familiar faces from its predecessors. At the end of the second movie, it seems as though the Lambert family has shed their satanic visions. Fast forward to the modern day, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and Dalton Lambert (Ty Simpkins) are back to face a new set of problems — like Dalton’s first year at college and a fresh group of nightmarish monsters.

While these two have been able to steer clear of The Further for a decade, all that is about to change when they are forced to confront their demons once again. What lies behind the red door? The Lambert family is soon to find out.

The latest “Insidious” installment marks Wilson’s directorial debut. Original cast members Simpkins, Rose Byrne, Andrew Astor and Lin Shaye are all set to return in the film. Additional stars include Hiam Abbass, Pete Drager and Sinclair Daniel.

“Insidious: Chapter 3” and “Insidious: The Last Key” served as prequel films that lead into the original film. “Insidious: The Red Door,” the fifth film in the franchise, will premiere in theaters on July 7.

Steven Schneider, Ryan Turek and Brian Kavanaugh Jones executive produce. Scott Teams wrote the script based on the story developed by franchise creator Leigh Whannell. Whannell, too, produced the story with Jason Blum, James Wan and Oren Peli.

