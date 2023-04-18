‘Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell,’ Vietnam Drama in Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, Picked up by Cercamon (EXCLUSIVE)



Dubai-based sales agency Cercamon has picked up international rights to “Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell” by first-time feature director Pham Thien An. The film will have its global premiere next month in the Directors Fortnight section of the Cannes film festival.



Pham Thien An previously made short films “The Mute” in 2018 and the one-take “Stay Awake, Be Ready” in 2019. Both enjoyed a busy festival career, with “Stay Awake” earning the Illy Prize in Cannes followed by additional awards at the Palm Springs, Busan, Kyiv and Flickerfest events.



“Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell” follows the emotional journey of Thien, who is entrusted with the responsibility of delivering his sister-in-law’s body to their hometown after a tragic motorcycle accident in Saigon. Amidst this heartbreaking task, Thien also takes care of his nephew, Dao, a five-year-old survivor of the accident. As they traverse the mystical landscapes of rural Vietnam, Thien embarks on a quest to find his long-lost brother and reunite him with Dao, a journey that ultimately leads him to question his faith.

“We found ourselves deeply engaged with the story, its characters, and the cinematography which was truly beautiful. We are incredibly honored to represent Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell,” said Sébastien Chesneau, Cercamon CEO. “This film is a testament to the power of storytelling to transcend cultural boundaries and captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and stunning visuals.”

“Sébastien and his team noticed right away the intricate, ambitious craftsmanship employed in the placement of the camera, the blocking of actors, the meticulous set design and the occasional spontaneous surprises that make our director and film so special,” said producer Jeremy Chua. “We are proud to present a young and unique voice for Southeast Asian cinema under his bold label.”

The film is produced by Vietnam’s JK Film and Singapore’s Potocol in coproduction with France’s Deuxième Ligne Films and Spain’s Fasten Films. It was supported by the Singapore Film Commission, Purin Pictures, Normandie Images and the Hubert Bals Script & Development Scheme. It was also presented at Cannes Focus COPRO’ in 2019 and the Locarno Open Doors Hub in 2020, where it was awarded a grant for development support from Visions Sud Est.