‘Indiana Jones 5’ Gets Lukewarm Five-Minute Cannes Ovation as Harrison Ford Says an Emotional Goodbye

It turns out Indiana Jones can be a softie.

Harrison Ford fought back tears at one of the biggest premieres at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. No expense was spared as Disney jetted its top executives, including CEO Bob Iger, to the South of France for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth chapter in one of the most celebrated film franchises in movie history.

But when the credits rolled on this action epic involving time travel directed by James Mangold, Cannes only mustered a slightly muted five-minute standing ovation for the film.

The biggest cheers of the night were reserved for Ford, who was summoned to the stage by festival director Thierry Frémaux to receive a surprise Palme d’Or after a reel of his greatest roles played onscreen.

“I’m very moved by this,” Ford said before the movie played. “They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes. A great part of my life, but not all of my life. My life has been enabled by my lovely wife” — Calista Flockhart, in attendance — “who has supported my passion and my dreams, and I’m grateful.”

Ford then addressed the audience. “I love you, too. But I’ve got a movie you ought to see. It’s right behind me. So let me get out of the way, and thank you again for this great honor.”

The film’s elaborate action scenes and witty one-liners delivered by Phoebe Waller-Bridge mostly received a muted response inside the theater. During parts of the 142-minute film, audience members could be heard whispering out of boredom in French.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” once again finds Ford playing the eponymous archeologist. Set in 1969 against the space race, the film finds Indiana Jones drawn back into adventure involving the re-emergence of the Nazi party. Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook and Waller-Bridge co-star the film.

Ford has stressed that “Dial of Destiny” is the end of his tenure playing Indiana Jones. “This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character,” Ford told Total Film magazine before Cannes. “I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film.” While he’s aware that Disney is developing an Indiana Jones series for Disney+, Ford said he “will not be involved in that, if it does come to fruition.”

Notably, “Indiana Jones” is the first Indiana Jones movie not directed by Steven Spielberg. “The Wolverine” and “Ford v Ferrari” director Mangold took over filmmaking duties on “Dial of Destiny.” Spielberg said during a press event in April that he loved the latest sequel.

“Bob Iger had a screening for a lot of the Disney executives, and I came to the screening along with the director James Mangold,” Spielberg said. “Everybody loved the movie. It’s really, really a good ‘Indiana Jones’ film. I’m really proud of what Jim has done with it.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” opens in theaters June 30 from Disney.