Indian Exhibitor PVR Inox Pictures to Strengthen Distribution Business – Global Bulletin

DISTRIBUTION

Indian multiplex chains PVR and Inox, which merged earlier this year, have launched a combined distribution arm PVR Inox Pictures, formerly PVR Pictures, “to increase investments in content acquisition to streamline high quality content for the Indian market, generate further opportunity for underrepresented storytellers and independent creators, and deliver a robust content slate to the Indian audience.”

PVR Inox operates a network of 1689 cinema screens in 361 properties across 115 cities in India and Sri Lanka, and holds 43% share of multiplex screens in India. PVR Inox Pictures is the largest independent distributor of foreign language films and a prominent distributor of Indian films, in India.

“With two large forces coming together, the scale of opportunities is unprecedented. PVR Inox Pictures will continue to serve as a partner to the content producers across the globe and expand the quality and depth of content that is made available to Indian consumers. PVR Inox Pictures is better positioned than ever to generate value for international producers, sales agents, the independent film community and studios,” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR Inox Limited, at the Cannes film market on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, while there are aggressive expansion plans, 50 screens are being shut down over the next six months, the company revealed in its consolidated financial results for the quarter and the 12-month period ended March 31, 2023. “These properties are loss making, or housed in malls which have reached the end of their life cycle with little hope of any revival,” PVR Inox said. The company reported a consolidated net loss of $40 million for the period, mainly due to the underperformance of Bollywood films.

SERIES

Sky has set three-part series “7/7: Britain’s Day of Terror” (working title) which will launch on Sky Documentaries and streamer Now in 2025 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 bombings. The Sky original documentary series aims to be the definitive account of the events in London on July 7, 2005 when 52 people were killed and more than 700 injured as part of an Al-Qaeda campaign.

Produced by Blast Films, a Sky Studios company, the series will follow three perspectives in parallel: that of the investigators desperately hunting for answers; the ordinary civilians embroiled in the attacks; and the unheard voices from those closely connected to the perpetrators.

The series was commissioned for Sky Documentaries by Zai Bennett, Sky’s MD of content, Poppy Dixon, director of documentaries and factual and Tom Barry, commissioning editor. Danny Horan serves as executive producer and Karim Shah is producer. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.