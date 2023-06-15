‘Incredible Hulk’ Is Finally Coming to Disney+

“The Incredible Hulk” is smashing its way to Disney+ on June 16, the streamer announced Thursday.

The film was initially released and distributed by Universal on June 13, 2008, and the company held the rights to the title for 15 years. Now, in a notable shift, the rights have reverted to Marvel Studios, leading to the film’s release on Disney+.

While Mark Ruffalo plays super-physicist Bruce Banner in the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe, Edward Norton originated the character in “Incredible Hulk.” The film was directed by Louis Leterrier and depicted the origin story of Bruce’s exposure to gamma radiation that transformed him into the raging green monster known as the Hulk.

The addition of “Incredible Hulk” to Disney+ follows Sony’s “Spider-Man” films that were recently added to the streamer. On April 21, Tobey Maguire’s trilogy of “Spider-Man,” “Spider-Man 2” and “Spider-Man 3” and Andrew Garfield’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” were added to the platform, while Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and Tom Hardy’s “Venom” joined on May 12.

“Incredible Hulk” stars Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson are also returning to the MCU in “Captain America: Brave New World,” which is set to debut on July 26, 2024. Tyler and Nelson will reprise their roles of Betty Ross and Samuel Sterns in the impending fourth “Captain America” film. Harrison Ford also steps in as Thunderbolt Ross, the Hulk villain that was previously played by the late William Hurt.

“Incredible Hulk” isn’t the only gamma-irradiated title on Disney+. “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” debuted on the streamer on Aug. 18, 2022. It follows Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) who is exposed to the blood of her cousin, Bruce Banner, which turns her into the green, crime-fighting She-Hulk.

Stream “Incredible Hulk” on Disney+ below:

