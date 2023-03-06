Imax Adds Gail Berman and Jen Wong to Board of Directors

Longtime entertainment and media executives Gail Berman and Jen Wong have joined Imax’s board of directors.

“As we continue to diversify and grow the Imax business across platforms and around the world, we continue to bring new expertise onto our board and both Gail and Jen have deep, proven experience across the media and entertainment landscape,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax.

Berman currently serves as chair and chief executive officer of production company the Jackal Group. Wong is Reddit’s chief operating officer and has previously led digital sales and strategy at PopSugar, AOL and Time Inc.

“Gail is one of the most successful and respected executives in entertainment, and her expertise will be valuable as we look to further strengthen our partnerships with studios and filmmakers around the world, while bringing new experiences into Imax,” Gelfond said. “Jen has built and scaled some of the most recognizable digital media brands in the world, and her guidance and insights will help further our expansion of Imax technology across platforms and screens.”

Berman’s career has spanned television, film, digital and Broadway. As the head of the Jackal Group, she oversees the production studio’s slate, including feature films like Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” and TV projects like Netflix’s “Wednesday.”

Prior to The Jackal Group, Berman co-founded and co-owned the media company BermanBraun. She also served as president of Paramount Pictures, where she oversaw the studio’s film slate, and president of entertainment for Fox Broadcasting Company. From 2018-2022, Berman was president of the Producers Guild of America.

“As our industry continues to address historic disruption, Imax has proven itself to be a mission-critical entertainment brand, a partner to talent and filmmakers, and a portal to exceptional entertainment experiences,” Berman said in a statement. “I look forward to joining Rich Gelfond and my other board members to contribute to the next generation of the Imax story.”

Wong has been COO of Reddit since 2018 and, in her role, oversees the company’s business strategy and growth. During her tenure, Jen has spearheaded Reddit’s advertising business and policies, as well as expanded the brand and company to international markets including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia and Canada. Time Inc., she led the consumer and digital businesses for media brands, such as People, Fortune, Time, Real Simple and Food & Wine.

Wong also serves on the boards of consumer banking firm Discover Financial Services and mobile ad tech company Marfeel Solutions, as well as nonprofit organization the Ad Council.

“Imax is a unique company that sits at the heart of technology and entertainment. It’s a household brand with global recognition, beloved by many,” Wong said in a statement. “I am thrilled to join Rich Gelfond and the board of directors to continue building this legacy.”