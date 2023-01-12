Imagine Entertainment Hires Allan Mandelbaum as Senior VP of Features (EXCLUSIVE)

Imagine Entertainment has appointed film executive and producer Allan Mandelbaum to serve as senior VP of features.

In his new role, Mandelbaum will support all aspects of development and production across some existing features and new projects at Imagine, the production company founded by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Allan for some time and have always admired his taste, instincts and passionate pursuit of making great films. He will be a tremendous addition to our team,” said Karen Lunder, Imagine Entertainment’s president of features.

Prior to joining Imagine, Mandelbaum worked as head of production at Star Thrower Entertainment, an independent production company he helped launch in 2013. During his nearly 10 years there, Allan oversaw development and production on films ranging from Oscar-nominees “King Richard” and “The Post” to Neon’s social media satire “Ingrid Goes West.”

He produced two films last year, both of which are awaiting release in 2023: “No One Will Save You,” starring Kaitlyn Dever for 20th Century Studios and Hulu, as well as “Fair Play,” featuring Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor for MRC and T-Street. The latter is making its world premiere in dramatic competition at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Mandelbaum also held positions at Hugh Jackman’s Seed Productions, Fox 2000 and Gavin Polone’s Pariah Productions. He got his start working in the mailroom and talent department of the Endeavor Talent Agency.

Mandelbaum will be joining the features team which includes senior VP Mark Bauch, director of development and production Caitlin Cleary, and creative executive Joyce Choi.

Imagine is currently working on Apple’s “The Beanie Bubble,” a comedic drama with Zack Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan; Amazon’s holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane,” starring Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jillian Bell; and Netflix’s “The Family Treehorn,” Howard’s animation directorial debut.