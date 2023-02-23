Ike Barinholtz, Dylan O’Brien Political Mockumentary ‘Maximum Truth’ Lands at Momentum Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

“Maximum Truth,” a political mockumentary starring Ike Barinholtz and Dylan O’Brien, has sold domestic rights to Momentum Pictures. The distribution company is aiming to release the film in theaters and online in the fall.

David Stassen directed “Maximum Truth,” which tells the story of a documentary crew following political grifter Rick Klingman as he teams up with a fellow “operative” named Simon to take down a rival congressional candidate. “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star Kiernan Shipka and “What We Do in the Shadows” actor Mark Proksch also appear in the film.

“The on-screen comedic chemistry between Ike and Dylan is nothing short of hilarious, and we are excited to partner with them to bring this film to audiences nationwide,” said Ian Goggins, Momentum’s executive VP of global home entertainment.

Stassen, best known for “Central Intelligence,” “The Mindy Project” and the upcoming “History of the World: Part II,” also co-wrote the script with Barinholtz.

“This is a film about a couple of men who lack any semblance of shame,” Stassen said. “They will say, do and agree to anything for money and attention. It is not based on the current political landscape at all.”

QC Entertainment financed and executive produced “Maximum Truth.” Patrick Rizzotti of Crossroad Productions produced the film, along with Stassen and Barinholtz’s company 23/34 Productions. UTA and QC Entertainment handled domestic sales.

Momentum Pictures is owned by Entertainment One and distributes multi-platform film and television content in the U.S. and around the world. The company recently released “To Leslie,” an under-the-radar indie that landed actor Andrea Riseborough a surprise Oscar nomination.

Barinholtz is repped by UTA, Artists First, Yorn Levine & Kovert Creative. Stassen is repped by UTA, Mosiac & Yorn Levine.