IFC Films Hires New Distribution, Publicity and Marketing Chiefs

IFC Films is bolstering its team with new executive hires and several internal promotions.

As part of the expansion, Nicole Weis is joining the company as VP of distribution, where she will manage the theatrical rollout for IFC’s film slate. She will report to Scott Shooman, the newly appointed head of film at AMC Network, a portfolio that encompasses IFC Films, RLJE Films and the streaming service Shudder.

Also new to the team, Judy Woloshen has been named VP of public relations. In new role, she will manage national publicity efforts across the three film brands and report to Olivia Dupuis, senior VP of public relations.

“Nicole and Judy are uniquely talented and bring a depth of industry knowledge and experience, along with a deep passion for the art of filmmaking and storytelling, to our team,” Shooman said in a statement. “Their expertise, enthusiasm and leadership will be a tremendous asset as we continue to optimize our unique position in the marketplace, elevate a broad range of films and navigate this transformative moment in our industry.”

Among the promotions, Matt Landers has been upped to senior VP of marketing at IFC Films, reporting to Kim Granito, head of marketing for AMC Networks; Danielle Freiberg was named VP of festivals and publicity, reporting to Dupuis; Adam Koehler has been elevated to director of acquisitions, reporting to Shooman; Jamie Righetti has been upped to director of marketing, reporting to Landers; and Tatiana Faris was named manager of distribution, reporting to Weis.

“I’ve been lucky to work alongside a remarkable team at IFC Films, and am thrilled to expand the roles of Matt, Danielle, Adam, Jamie and Tatiana,” Shooman added. “It’s well-deserved recognition for a group who has contributed so much to the success of the brand over many years and will continue to curate and support an exciting lineup of titles across our three brands.”

Prior to joining IFC Films, Weis was VP of sales and distribution at A24, where she handled sales for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “The Whale,” “Minari” and others. She also worked at Universal Pictures and Focus Features, supporting blockbusters like “Jurassic World,” the “Fast and Furious” franchise and “Despicable Me.”

Woloshen most recently was VP of publicity at AMC Networks, overseeing the launches of linear and streaming programming, including the second season of “State of the Union.” Prior to that, she served as VP of national publicity at Focus Features, leading theatrical and campaigns for “BlackKklansman,” “The Theory of Everything” and “On the Basis of Sex,” among others.

IFC’s recent releases include the horror film “Skinamarink,” the Katie Holmes-directed “Rare Objects,” and the comedic drama “BlackBerry.”