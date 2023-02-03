Three Top ID PR Execs Leave Powerhouse Publicity Firm (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood publicity giant ID PR has lost three of its top executives.

Variety has learned that senior vice president Jillian Roscoe and vice presidents Lindsay Krug and Rachel Karten have left the company.

Roscoe, who started her career two decades ago at ID in New York City, is launching a solo unnamed venture. She has not announced which of her ID clients — Jim Parsons, Jeremy Allen White, David Duchovny, Judy Greer and James Marsden are among the notables – will continue with her.

Krug and Karten, both of whom had been at ID for 16 years, are partnering on a new firm. They are known for repping Hannah Einbinder, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Martha Plimpton, Tracee Ellis Ross, Uzo Aduba, John Cho, Emily Hampshire, D’Arcy Carden and Niecy Nash-Betts, but have yet to announce who will join them at their new outfit.

Kelly Bush Novak launched ID in 1993. She serves as CEO while Mara Buxbaum is president. The company of 100 employees is headquartered in Los Angeles. It also has an office in New York City.

“It’s both bittersweet and gratifying to see Jillian, Lindsay and Rachel, who began their careers as assistants at ID, embark on their next chapter. We wish them every success and happiness,” Novak and Buxbaum said in a joint statement to Variety.

Roscoe said in a statement, “ID was my second job after college after a brief stint in consumer PR at Weber Shandwick. This place has been my home for the past 20 years. I got married while here, had a kid and it’s been such a wonderful environment in which to grow and flourish. I thank Kelly and Mara for their constant and immeasurable support and I’m excited for what’s next to come.”

Karten and Krug also released a statement to Variety on Friday afternoon: “We are grateful to ID for their guidance and mentorship over the past 16 years. We are thrilled to be launching our own publicity firm and embark on this next chapter of our careers.”

At the same time, Amanda Horton, who had been with ID as a director for less than two years, tells Variety she also recently exited. She continues to rep longtime client Chloë Sevigny as well as “Euphoria” actor Chloe Cherry and Dasha Nekrasova under her own banner ALH PR.

ID’s roster is made up of a who’s-who across entertainment, sports and technology, including Sean Penn, Christopher Nolan, Elliot Page, Janelle Monáe, Taika Waititi, Ben Stiller, Michelle Williams, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Lupita Nyong’o, Jake Gyllenhaal, Andrew Garfield, Jeremy Strong, Bong Joon Ho, Ryan Coogler, Sarah Paulson, Natasha Lyonne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Lena Dunham, Rachel Weisz, Pamela Adlon, Javier Bardem, Serena Williams, Winona Ryder, Martha Plimpton, Busy Philips, Nick Kroll and Mandy Moore. Content clients include Searchlight Pictures, Apple TV+, Netflix, “Yellowstone,” “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “1923.” On the brand side, ID works with Peleton, Nintendo, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Stand Up 2 Cancer and PFLAG.