Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ Is a ‘Divergence’ From the ‘X-Men’ Films and ‘Something Completely New,’ Says Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman has promised fans that his return as Wolverine in the upcoming “Deadpool 3” won’t screw with the previous “X-Men” timeline. In other words, Jackman’s Wolverine character arc from 2000’s “X-Men” to 2017’s “Logan” is safe from whatever will go down in the Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpole. Neither Reynolds nor Jackman have disclosed much information about the new Wolverine, but Reynolds recently told ET Canada that it diverges greatly from Jackson’s previous Wolverine.

“We’ve wanted to this this for decades…it’s weirdly the perfect time,” Reynolds said about teaming up with Jackman. “I never stopped [trying to get him to come back as Wolverine]. I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I believe in timing, as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet. Timing’s the big one. I think he was ready. I think he was excited.”

Reynolds added, “And what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he’s left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he’s really excited to do.”

Jackman previously told SiriusXM that his Wolverine return was contingent on not messing with the events of “Logan,” which featured the death of the Wolverine that Jackman had played since 2000’s “X-Men.” Both fans and Jackman himself have long considered “Logan” the perfect conclusion for Wolverine.

“It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said, all but confirming the multiverse plays a factor in his return. “Now we can go back because, you know, it’s science. So, I don’t have to screw with the ‘Logan’ timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too.”

Reynolds said as much in September shortly after Jackman’s Wolverine return was announced. The actor behind Deadpool stressed to fans, “‘Logan’ takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in ‘Logan.’ Not touching that.”

Jackman spoke exclusively to Variety in October about his excitement over playing Wolverine once more. “A little part of me now thinks I’d be better at it,” he said. “Is that arrogance of age or something? Wolverine’s a tortured character — more tortured than me. But I always get the feeling of him being comfortable in his own skin. And I feel more comfortable in my own skin now, even though it’s messier.”

“Deadpool 3” is gearing up for a May 2023 production start. The film is set to open in theaters on Nov. 8, 2024 from Disney.