Hugh Jackman Damaged His Voice From ‘Growling and Yelling’ Too Much as Wolverine: ‘My Vocal Teacher Would Be Horrified’

Hugh Jackman has spent over two decades, six movies and two (uncredited) cameos playing Wolverine in the “X-Men” film franchise, and all that superhero growling has taken a toll on the actor’s voice. Jackman revealed on the BBC’s “Front Row” show that playing Wolverine has resulted in permanent damage to his vocal cords.

“I’ve done some damage to my voice with Wolverine. My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be and that I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling,” Jackman said. “My vocal teacher in drama school would’ve been horrified with some of the things I did [as Wolverine].”

Jackman continued, “We learned a technique [in school] of how to shout and how to yell without ruining your voice. However, during Wolverine, I did some screaming and yelling and things that I think did damage to my voice. I’m working on it. I work with a singing teacher and I try not to hurt myself. I put a lot of effort into both physical movement and my vocal preparation for every role.”

The actor will soon be growling and yelling as Wolverine once again when filming starts on “Deadpool 3” later this year. The Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpole pairs Jackman’s Wolverine with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in what will be the MCU’s first R-rated offering. Jackman last played Wolverine in 2017’s “Logan,” which was intended to be his swan song as the character.

Jackson said during an interview last month on HBO’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” that the physical prep to play “Wolverine” often took a toll on his body, but he never once turned to steroids to pack on pounds of muscle.

“Over the years people have wondered, did he juice?” Wallace asked. “Did he take steroids?”

“No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine,” Jackman answered. “I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, ‘I don’t love it that much.’ So no, I just did it the old school way. And I tell you, I’ve eaten more chickens — I’m so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world. Literally the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I’m in trouble.”

“Deadpool 3” is set to release in theaters on Nov. 8 from Disney.