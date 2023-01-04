Hugh Jackman Begs Academy Not to ‘Validate Ryan Reynolds’ With ‘Spirited’ Oscar Nomination

Ryan Reynolds has earned himself a spot on the Oscar shortlist for best song for “Good Afternoon,” from his Christmas movie “Spirited” with Will Ferrell. But Hugh Jackman, who is preparing to star alongside Reynolds in the upcoming “Deadpool” sequel, hopes the Academy refrains from further boosting Reynolds’ ego with a nomination.

“Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable,” Jackman said jokingly in a video posted to Twitter. “I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool. Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem.”

Jackman began the video by praising Reynolds’ holiday movie saying, “I loved ‘Spirited.’ It’s a great movie, the entire family watched it and had a blast. I love Will [Ferrell], I love Octavia [Spencer]… and ‘Good Afternoon,’ I laughed the entire way through. It is absolutely brilliant.”

However, Jackman went on to say, in deadpan delivery, “But please, from the bottom of my heart, do not validate Ryan Reynolds [with an Oscar nomination].”

Jackman is currently wrapping up his run on Broadway in “The Music Man” before he will embark on shooting the third “Deadpool” movie. It was announced he would be returning to the role of Wolverine in September. The film is slated for 2024.

Reynolds and Jackman have a long superhero history together. The “Deadpool” star first appeared as the character in 2009’s widely panned “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” which was the first “X-Men” spinoff to focus on Jackman’s character. That version of Deadpool, however, had his mouth sewn shut and did not feature his iconic red-and-black costume. Several years later, Reynolds got another go-round as the wise-cracking assassin in a proper, R-rated “Deadpool” movie, kicking off a series of the highest-grossing “X-Men” movies.