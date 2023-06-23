How to Watch Every Indiana Jones Movie Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Harrison Ford will soon don his signature leather jacket and brown fedora one last time in the fifth and final installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, which hits theaters June 30. If you need a refresher on the antics of the legendary snake-hating archaeologist ahead of “The Dial of Destiny,” then a binge marathon is in order.

The first four films of the franchise are now available to stream on Disney+, after making their move from Paramount+ in May. This means that subscribers to the house of mouse can stream every movie leading up to the newest release, including: “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981), “The Temple of Doom” (1984), “The Last Crusade” (1989) and “The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008).

The streamer also boasts the complete two-season series of “The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones” (1992-1996), which stars Sean Patrick Flanery as a young Jones at the dawn of the 20th century, as he embarks on globe-trotting expeditions beginning at age nine through his teenager years.

Disney+ $9.99 Buy Now

Old school Indy fans can also access all four films in a brand new special-edition boxed set, which was originally released for the 40th anniversary of the George Lucas-created franchise, but is now on sale ahead of “The Dial of Destiny.” The Blu-ray box set, currently 45% off, gets you the Indiana Jones films fully remastered in 4K Ultra HD quality. In addition to full movies, the Blu-ray set includes hours of bonus content, like behind-the-scenes featurettes, interviews with the cast and crew, storyboards and exclusive photo galleries from the making of each film.

Considering the reviews that “The Dial of Destiny” has received so far, it might be a good to return to the classics. In his review, Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman describes the sequel as a “dutifully eager but ultimately rather joyless piece of nostalgic hokum.”

“Though it has its quota of relentless action,” he writes, “it rarely tries to match (let alone top) the ingeniously staged kinetic bravura of ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark.'”

Stream all four “Indiana Jones” films on Disney+ below:

Disney+ $9.99 Buy Now