As ‘How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days’ Turns 20, Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey Reflect on Favorite Memories, Weirdest Kiss Scenes

In honor of “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” turning 20 years old, stars Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey took to Instagram Live to discuss the classic romantic comedy and answer fans’ questions.

McConaughey joined the stream, which totaled about 40 minutes, from Australia, where he and Hudson remarked they had filmed “Fool’s Gold” (2008) together.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” which was directed by Donald Petrie and premiered Jan. 27, 2003, depicts Hudson as advice columnist Andie Anderson, who writes an experimental piece on how one can make a man leave a relationship in 10 days. Meanwhile, McConaughey plays advertising executive Benjamin Berry, who bets he can make a woman fall in love with him in the same period of time.

The film recently resurged TikTok, where the sound of Kate Hudson singing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with “And other girls dreamed that they’d be Ben’s partner, they’d be Ben’s partner” has become popular. While McConaughey was unfamiliar with the movie blowing up on the app, both actors had noticed the film receiving lots of attention recently and commented on its long-term longevity.

The pair added that the “You’re So Vain” scene was actually quite hard to shoot. “Underneath, probably for things that were happening in character and out of character and off-set, we’d gotten under each other’s skin a little bit. We were legitimately kind of pissed off at each other in a really cool way,” McConaughey said. “Like okay, that worked. But can we inject a little more of the charm and the love and the desire and the lust in there?”

The pair also commented on their acting style together: “What tickles me doesn’t bruise you. What tickles you doesn’t bruise me,” McConaughey said. “We were never afraid to push it to what might be considered too far.”

“When you went one direction, I went with you,” Hudson added. “But then I would be like, ‘I’m gonna throw him off a little bit. Let’s see what happens if I do a sharp right.'”

Hudson said one of the questions she gets asked the most is what it was like kissing McConaughey. “My whole thing is we’re always in weird environments. There was only one time when we kissed that was so nice and gentle in the bathroom,” she said.

“Everything else has not been climate controlled,” McConaughey added. “Everything else is like swim up to the top, the sharks almost ate you, you just fell from a plane from 300 feet, tread water before you get your breath, and you’re backlit, it’s magic hour. You have 30 seconds to get the shot.”

While taken off Netflix at the end of 2022, “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” is streaming on PlutoTV, Paramount+, Roku Channel and Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the Instagram Live chat below.