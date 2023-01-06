Hong Kong Comedy ‘Everything Under Control’ Set for North America Release at Chinese New Year (EXCLUSIVE)

Multi-territory distributor, Trinity CineAsia has acquired U.K. and North American rights to Hong Kong comedy film “Everything Under Control.”

The film will be released in the U.S. and U.K. on Jan. 21, simultaneously with its commercial outing in Hong Kong, on the eve of the Chinese New Year holidays. A theatrical release in Canada will follow on Feb. 3.

The film is a remake of 2021 Taiwanese movie “Treat Or Trick,” directed by Hsu Fu-Hsiang. That film was itself a remake of 2004 Korean horror comedy “To Catch A Virgin Ghost.”

The story, as retold by director Ying Chi Wen for Emperor Motion Pictures, involves two security guards who travel to a village to retrieve some stolen jewellery, and there encounter feisty villagers and a ghost.

The film stars an A-list cast from Hong Kong, Hins Cheung and Ivana Wong (“Table for Six”), who are known for their on-stage chemistry and unique sense of humor; Jeffrey Ngai, Joey Hung, Wong Ching Yi (Ah Jeng), who represent a new fun generation; and more established names like Michael Ning and Yau Chung Wai.

Hong Kong movies enjoyed a surprising and strong resurgence in the second half of 2022 following a period early last year that included Chinese New Year and Easter when cinemas were forced to close on government order. “This year, audiences can restart the traditional practice of enjoying a comedy with their friends and families in cinemas,” said Trinity.

Trinity CineAsia director Cedric Behrel said “Following our release of ‘Mama’s Affair’ last summer we are delighted to collaborate with Emperor Motion Pictures again. ‘Everything Under Control’ [is] a film bound to bring the festive spirit back to Chinese New Year again and lift everyone’s mood [for] audiences, in both the United Kingdom and North America, marking our third foray there since 2022.”

Trinity CineAsia is also releasing “Hong Kong Family,” a touching family drama from Edko Films Limited that was another recent hit in Hong Kong. It goes out Friday in North America, on 10 screens, with Canada to follow on Feb. 17. The film stars veteran actress Sylvia Chang, who recently described it as have made her “think about how to learn to forgive the miseducation we received from our parents.”

“Hong Kong Family” tells a story of a family which has been torn apart ever since a turbulent winter solstice dinner. Eight years later, a cousin living abroad returns to Hong Kong in the hope of ending the long-lasting feud during another traditional festive gathering.