Cinespia Announces New Screenings at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Including ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ and ‘The Goonies’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cinespia has announced a handful of additional September screenings to round out their 22nd summer season at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The latest additions include “The Devil Wears Prada” on Sept. 2, “The Goonies” on Sept. 3, “The Royal Tenenbaums” on Sept. 9 and “Scarface” on Sept. 16.

The film screening company has been showing classic films on Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery ever since a 2002 screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s “Strangers on a Train.” Up to 4,000 people gather for screenings every summer between May and September to watch beloved films projected at the iconic Los Angeles location.

“We’re thrilled to bring you the ultimate blend of fashion, adventure, family nostalgia and drama with our Cinespia September lineup at Hollywood Forever,” said John Wyatt, founder of Cinespia. “We look forward to seeing everyone there as we close out our 22nd summer season.”

“The Devil Wears Prada” (2004) follows Andy (Anne Hathaway), an aspiring journalist who ends up in over her head assisting Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the merciless head of a fashion magazine. “The Goonies” (1985) chronicles a group of best friends, helmed by Sean Astin as Mikey, who search for gold to save their homes from being developed into a country club. “The Royal Tenenbaums,” one of Wes Anderson’s most famous films, follows a family with exceptionally gifted children played by Ben Stiller, Luke Wilson and Gwyneth Paltrow. Finally, the classic gangster film “Scarface,” directed by Brian de Palma, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Al Pacino stars as Tony Montana, a violent drug lord in Miami.

Presented by Amazon Studios, screenings also feature DJ sets, photo booths and concessions. Tickets can be purchased at cinespia.org.