HollyShorts Film Festival to Return in August for 19th Edition

The Oscar-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival will return for its 19th edition on Aug. 10.

The event’s organizers have confirmed that the fest will continue despite the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. In a statement, the festival said: “HollyShorts supports both the WGA and SAG/AFTRA strikes. In fact, we support all Labor, including the many people who work so hard behind the scenes to make films, especially independent films which are difficult to get funding for and finish. We owe it to our filmmakers to showcase their wonderful work. HollyShorts 2023 will go forward in this spirit.”

This year’s festival will feature more than 400 films. Some of the talent involved in the films include Ricky Gervais, Tom Holland, Bella Thorne, Cate Blanchett, Alfonso Cuarón, Lauren Keke Palmer and Tom Hanks.

This year’s hybrid event will take place in person with screenings at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood and virtually through the official festival streaming platform BITPIX.

This year, the Academy granted the festival its fourth Oscar-qualifying award for Best Documentary Short Film, joining the event’s other three top awards, Best Short Film Grand Prize, Best Short Animation and Best Short Live Action. The winners of these awards will be eligible to be considered for a 2024 Oscar.

Some of the films included at the forthcoming edition include “How to Rig an Election: The Racist History of the 1876 Presidential Contest” directed by Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler, narrated by Tom Hanks; “They Came From All Over” directed by Oscar winner Rayka Zehtabchi; Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot’s “Forgiving Johnny”; and Jordan Matthew Horowitz’s “Jack and Sam,” produced by Oscar winner Andrew Carlberg.

HollyShorts showcases some of the most promising short films from around the world. The festival features the top short films produced in 40 minutes or less.

HollyShorts screenings will take place from Aug. 10-20 at TLC Chinese Theatres. The event’s annual awards gala will take place on Aug. 20.

Click here to view the full list of official selections.