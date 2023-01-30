Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About ‘Emotional Time for My Family’ as Alec Baldwin Set to Be Charged in ‘Rust’ Shooting

As Alec Baldwin is set to be formally charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film “Rust,” his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, is opening up about this “emotional time” for their family.

At the start of her podcast “Witches Anonymous,” an emotional Hilaria Baldwin said quietly and somberly, “It’s been an emotional time for my family and I do so want to express to you how grateful I am for your support and your kindness and your reason. Quite honestly, I think without it, we would crumble, so thank you so much for being our rock right now because I don’t feel so strong.”

Baldwin did not directly comment on the charges her husband is facing. Instead, her podcast centered around how to care for “our children and ourselves when times are hard,” bringing on a clinical psychologist who specializes in parenting, trauma, depression and anxiety.

“Kids are sponges,” Baldwin said. “And while certain conversations are not always age-appropriate, we cannot deny that they don’t feel the energy and pick up on certain things in the family and at home. Also, parenting little people can be stressful regardless of added stress.”

Earlier this month, Baldwin — who shares seven children with the “30 Rock” actor — was caught on video asking paparazzi to give her family privacy during this time. “I’m going to tell you what I’m going to say, you’re not going to ask me questions,” Baldwin said. “I want you guys to realize we have seven kids, and you being here to escort them to school and to be there when they come home is not good… on a human level, you know I’m not going to say anything to you… so please, leave my family in peace, and let this all play out.”

Earlier this month, the First Judicial District Attorney in Santa Fe announced charges of involuntary manslaughter against Alec Baldwin and the armorer on set, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, in the death of Hutchins in October 2021. Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed each face two counts of involuntary manslaughter, which each carry a maximum sentence of 18 months in jail. They also will be charged with an enhancement for use of a firearm, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.

Baldwin fired the shot that killed Hutchins while preparing to film a scene on-set at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, N.M., while the armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, loaded the weapon.

Baldwin has repeatedly said that he is not to blame for the incident, with his attorneys stating that others on-set, including Gutierrez Reed, are at fault for the tragedy. After the charges were announced earlier this month, Baldwin’s attorney, said that the decision “distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.”

Baldwin has said he did not pull the trigger prior to the gun firing, and believed to be carrying a “cold gun,” which means it would have been without live ammunition. An FBI investigation, however, concluded that the shooting that killed Hutchins could not have occurred “without a pull of the trigger.”

Today, the Santa Fe D.A. announced that Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed will be formally charged with involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday when the charges are filed. “The District Attorney and the special prosecutor are fully focused on securing justice for Halyna Hutchins,” said a spokesperson in a statement to the media today. “The evidence and the facts speak for themselves.”