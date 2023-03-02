The New Hellboy: Jack Kesy Takes on Role After Ron Perlman and David Harbour

Jack Kesy will portray Hellboy in “The Crooked Man,” a new movie about the demonic comic book character. It’s the latest reboot of the role, which has been previously immortalized on screen by Ron Perlman and David Harbour.

Millennium Media is backing “The Crooked Man,” which will be directed by Brian Taylor from a script by “Hellboy” comic book creator Mike Mignola and Chris Golden. It will be the first film in the Millennium Media partnered development slate with German film and TV distributor Telepool, a division of Westbrook Inc.

Here’s the logline for “The Crooked Man”: “Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man.”

“Jack Kesy is a dynamic actor who has the ability to morph into his roles. His talent and stature are perfect for this younger Hellboy. I was very impressed with him while working together on The Outpost.” Millennium Media co-president Jonathan Yunger said in a statement.

As Yunger mentioned, Kesy recently worked with Millennium on “The Outpost,” a war Drama starring Orlando Bloom and Scott Eastwood. He also previously appeared alongside Michael B. Jordan in Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse,” as well as director Alan Ritchson’s action-thriller “Dark Web: Cicada 3301.” His other credits include “Deadpool 2,” “Baywatch” and “Death Wish.” Up next, Kesy’s will star in Paramount’s “Sheroes” and David Fincher’s next project “The Killer.”

More to come…