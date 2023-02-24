Helen Mirren Says ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Story Is ‘Too Confusing’ to Explain: ‘Don’t Ask Me About the Plot’

Helen Mirren is already a staple of one Hollywood mega-franchise thanks to her role as Magdalene “Queenie” Ellmanson-Shaw in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, and she’s about to get another studio tentpole with the upcoming release of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” Mirren stars as the villainous Hespera, one of the daughters of Atlas who joins forces with her sister (Lucy Liu’s Kalypso) to locate a world-ending weapon. Mirren loved making the film, but don’t ask her about the story.

“Don’t ask me about the plot, it’s too complicated,” Mirren said during an interview on “The Graham Norton Show” (via Insider). “[Lucy Liu and I] are angry goddesses wearing unbelievably heavy costumes. It was very hot and uncomfortable and, in fact, Lucy said at the end of the first day’s shooting, ‘They are trying to kill us,’ in all seriousness.”

Even if the plot was confusing, Mirren added, “I wanted to do it because I loved the first ‘Shazam!’ It was sweet and funny. I am not a big superhero-type person, but I loved the idea of it and happily signed up for the second one. It is great.”

Mirren also said she tried to perform as many of her own stunts as possible on the film, which resulted in a broken finger. “I was incredibly brave and didn’t say anything or complain because I wanted to be a real ‘stunty’ person,” the Oscar winner said.

Zachary Levi reprises his role as the eponymous superhero in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” which also stars returning actors Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good and Djimon Hounsou. New to the franchise alongside Mirren and Liu is “West Side Story” breakout and upcoming “Hunger Games” star Rachel Zegler.

Warner Bros. is opening “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” in theaters March 17. Mirren will also be back as Queenie later this year when “Fast X” opens in theaters May 19 from Universal.