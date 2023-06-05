Helen Mirren to Receive American Cinematheque Award

Helen Mirren will receive the 37th American Cinematheque Award and Kevin Goetz and Screen Engine will be honored with the 2023 Power of Cinema Award.

The ceremony will take place Saturday, Nov. 4, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

American Cinematheque Board chair Rick Nicita said in his initial announcement, “Helen Mirren has won the Oscar, Tony and Emmy triple crown of acting, and is an unparalleled icon among actors. She has portrayed characters from queens to seductresses with a singular skill that has never lost its freshness or appeal.”

He continued, “She brings a savvy intelligence and emotional strength to all her roles because, as movie stars do, the camera shows us the essence of who they are. Movie audiences eagerly embrace her talents in a career that glows brighter with every captivating performance. The American Cinematheque is proud and honored to present Helen Mirren with the 37th American Cinematheque Award.”

Over five decades, Mirren has appeared on stage and screen, winning an Academy Award for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in “The Queen” and a Tony Award and Olivier Award for her portrayal as the monarch in the stage production of “The Audience.” With nearly 150 screen credits, the acclaimed actress is set to star in upcoming films, “Barbie” and “Golda,” as well as reprise her role in the “Yellowstone” prequel spinoff, “1923.”

Mirren has also be honored with the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship, the Chaplin Award from the Film Society at Lincoln Center, the SAG Life Achievement Award and has been appointed a Dame of the British Empire.

Previous American Cinematheque honorees include Ron Howard, Steven Spielberg, Eddie Murphy, Bette Midler, Martin Scorsese, Robin Williams, Scarlett Johannsson, Spike Lee, Charlize Theron, Bradley Cooper, Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman and most recently Ryan Reynolds.

Kevin Goetz, founder and CEO of Screen Engine, is receiving the Power of Cinema Award, for his leading expertise in motion picture marketing and tech-enabled research. Goetz’s Screen Engine is one of the few firms that specializing in research on Hollywood’s movies and television.