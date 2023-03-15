Helen Mirren Celebrates Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar Win at ‘Shazam 2’ Premiere: ‘I’ve Seen the Culture Change’

For the first time in more than two years, the cast of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” reunited for the red carpet premiere of their insanely action-packed sequel. Complete with an arcade of pinball machines, video games, cornhole, lightning bolt photo ops and a Skittles bouncy house, the pre-party was pure unadulterated joy.

While director David F. Sandberg couldn’t join due to Covid, returning cast members Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, D.J. Cotona, Grace Caroline Currey, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Marta Milans, Cooper Andrews, Djimon Hounsou and newbies Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren walked the rain-soaked carpet.

D.J. Cotrona, Meagan Good, Helen Mirren, Rachel Zegler, Zachary Levi, Lucy Liu, Ross Butler and Ian Chen at the premiere of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” held at Regency Village Theatre on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Liu, Zegler and Mirren were ecstatic over “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh’s leading actress Oscar win just two nights before. Yeoh’s statement encouraging women “don’t let anybody tell you, you are ever past your prime,” struck a chord with the “Shazam!” stars.

“I’ve seen the culture change,” Mirren told Variety. “There was very much the attitude, especially in the film world, that at 30, maybe 35, a woman’s career was over. It’s so different now and I just love it!“

Liu agreed, “Michelle was right.”

Noah Centineo at the premiere of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” held at Regency Village Theatre on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

With foster care, family and tapping into one’s inner child at the core of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” several cast members brought that sentiment to the carpet. Jovan Armand sported a thunderbolt necklace, a part of a ten-day auction where proceeds go to Kidsave, a non-profit organization bringing resources to kids that age out of the foster care system. Adam Brody told Variety his father is involved with San Diego charity Voices for Children where he mentors kids, long before Brody suited up as “Superhero Freddy.”