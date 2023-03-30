Psychedelic Documentary ‘Have a Good Trip’ Enters Production on a Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

Good Trip Studios has entered production on a sequel to the 2020 documentary “Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics.”

A distribution deal has yet to be finalized, though the first film — directed by Donick Cary and hosted by Adam Scott and Nick Offerman — streamed on Netflix.

Like the first film, “Have a Good Trip 2: Adventures in Psychedelics” explores the current state of psychedelic drugs in society as well as their scientific potential to treat mental health issues including PTSD, depression and addiction. Comedians and celebrities are featured in re-tellings and re-enactments of true experiences with psychedelics, while leading experts share facts and harm reduction methods.

Guests interviewed in the first film include Carrie Fisher, Ben Stiller, Sting, Natasha Lyonne, A$AP Rocky, Rosie Perez, Sarah Silverman, Anthony Bourdain, Will Forte, Adam “Ad Rock” Horovitz, Reggie Watts, Brett Gelman, Maya Erskine, Nick Kroll, David Cross, Rob Corddry, Paul Scheer, Bill Kreutzmann, Shepard Fairey and more. It was produced by Mike Rosenstein via Sunset Rose Pictures, Ben Stiller via Red Hour, Stuart Cornfeld, Jeremy Reitz and Jim Ziegler.

Cary, who returns to direct and produce “Have a Good Trip 2,” formed Good Trip Studios with Rosenstein with the intention of destigmatizing psychedelics across various media platforms, calling their company “the Disney of psychedelics.”

Outside of Good Trip Studios, Cary’s credits as a writer include “The Simpsons,” “New Girl,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Silicon Valley.”

Rosenstein has produced films and series such as “Burning Love,” “Zoolander 2” and “The Eric Andre Show.”