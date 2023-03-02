Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ Trailer: Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson and A-List Cast Star in Creepy Remake

Disney has released the first trailer for “Haunted Mansion,” a remake of the 2003 film infused with the eeriness of the classic ride at Disneyland.

The supernatural comedy film stars LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Dan Levy, Tiffany Haddish.

Dawson takes the lead as Gabbie, a single mom who unknowingly moves into a ghost-ridden mansion in New Orleans with her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon). In order to exorcise their new home, Gabbie calls upon a questionable paranormal expert (Stanfield), a psychic (Haddish), a priest (Wilson) and a historian (DeVito) for help.

Justin Simien, best known as the writer-director of “Dear White People,” is helming the feature, and the script was penned by Katie Dippold.

Simien previously revealed at Disney’s D23 Expo in September 2022 that his passion for the project stems from his past work experience at the Walt Disney theme park, where he used to ride the Haunted Mansion on breaks.

“There was something about that ride that I felt was there in the script,” Simien told the audience. “I wanted to be sure all the Easter Eggs are there because I’m a nerd.”

One known reference to the Disney ride is Leto’s role as the Hatbox Ghost, a character whose head vanishes from his shoulders at a moments notice, only to reappear in his signature hatbox. The apparition was introduced briefly to the attraction in 1969 before being removed and was ultimately reinstated in May 2015.

“Haunted Mansion” will premiere in theaters on July 28. Watch the trailer below.